Linker Coin Trading Up 5.9% This Week (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,466.64 or 0.44576226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00280765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00118120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

