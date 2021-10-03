Lisk Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00006746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $417.63 million and $18.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00027884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

