Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $2,164.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,001.05 or 1.00238368 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,440,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

