Litecoin Plus Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $90,896.20 and $237.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,903.01 or 1.00075798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00080757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.00602270 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

