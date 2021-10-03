Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.00 Million

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report $95.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $385.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

