Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $559,404.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,572,688 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

