LOCGame 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.18 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00103056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,964.40 or 1.00016425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.85 or 0.07049814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 38,169,456 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

