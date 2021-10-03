Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.62 or 0.07045729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00349796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.65 or 0.01164950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00109636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00539248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.00446429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00297121 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

