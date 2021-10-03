Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.40 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $102.04 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

