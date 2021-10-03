Lossless (LSS) Market Cap Achieves $8.98 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 77.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 114.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

