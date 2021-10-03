Lua Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,560.55 or 0.43106376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00300170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

