Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.37 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research
raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Lumentum Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.