Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.37 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

