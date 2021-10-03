Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 119.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 96,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,138,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

