LUXCoin Market Capitalization Tops $884,034.86 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $884,034.86 and approximately $167.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,994.21 or 1.00147607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00082192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00370530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00692231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00242034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004084 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001549 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,216,880 coins and its circulating supply is 12,209,648 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

