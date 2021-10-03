Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $259,985.70 and $392.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

