Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $12,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,894. The company has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

