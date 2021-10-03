Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $55.83 million and $2.52 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.91 or 0.00033034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

