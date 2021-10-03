Mango Markets Hits Market Capitalization of $338.51 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $338.51 million and $1.76 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00101885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00140125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.22 or 0.99827937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.52 or 0.07070242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

