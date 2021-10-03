Mango Markets (MNGO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $355.60 million and $1.60 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00104282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.34 or 1.00005264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.61 or 0.07034450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Mango Markets Coin Trading

