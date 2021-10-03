Maple Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $991,402.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Maple has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $991,402.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for $17.86 or 0.00037585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.40 or 0.08910629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00290749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00115531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

