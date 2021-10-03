MAPS (MAPS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $337,161.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $337,161.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006802 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,880,650 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.