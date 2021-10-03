Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

