Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.79% of Markel worth $129,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 46.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 17.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,201.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,209.79. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.