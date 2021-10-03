Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,329.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,359,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

