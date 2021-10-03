Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $140,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $354.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.59 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

