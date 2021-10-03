Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $39,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

