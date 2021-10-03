McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,284,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $499.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

