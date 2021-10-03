Mdex (MDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $885.12 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $885.12 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,969.75 or 0.99971829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.95 or 0.07069023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,352,728 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

