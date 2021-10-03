mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MECVF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.