MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 76.5% in September

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.06. 646,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,462. MDM Permian has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.07.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

