Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.38. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MFIN stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 million, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
