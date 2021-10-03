Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.38. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIN stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 million, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

