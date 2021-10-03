MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 357,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Shares of MDVL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 349,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.