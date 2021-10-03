Medicalchain (MTN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $6,907.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00102433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,767.34 or 0.99978068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.91 or 0.07130729 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

