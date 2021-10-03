Melon (MLN) One Day Volume Tops $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

