Membrana (MBN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Membrana has a market capitalization of $461,509.75 and approximately $33,968.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.91 or 0.44265277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00262929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00117555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

Buying and Selling Membrana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using U.S. dollars.

