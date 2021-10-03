MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MELI opened at $1,667.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,795.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,589.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.70 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,352.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

