Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $129,568.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.