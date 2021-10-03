Meridian Network (LOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $164.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Meridian Network has a market cap of $176,795.74 and approximately $164.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00652689 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.34 or 0.01010542 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.