Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 64.2% in September

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MSB stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.06. 24,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,897. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,206,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after buying an additional 271,070 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.