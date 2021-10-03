Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCR shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metacrine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,714. Metacrine has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

