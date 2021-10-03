MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00143584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,906.75 or 0.98637815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.93 or 0.07043537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,992,126,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,821,787,062 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.