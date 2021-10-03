Metaverse ETP Price Up 2.7% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $193,192.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.18 or 0.07120454 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00111748 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,069,855 coins and its circulating supply is 79,069,757 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.