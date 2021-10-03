Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 247.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,389.87 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.60 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,527.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,375.26. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.83.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

