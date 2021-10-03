MileVerse Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

