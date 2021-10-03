MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Short Interest Down 46.0% in September

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 761,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,426. The firm has a market cap of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.