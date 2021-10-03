Mina Price Down 2.7% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Mina has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $61.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00009244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00101902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.82 or 1.00063020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.07 or 0.07150535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 254,467,678 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

