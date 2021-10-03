Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MCURF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

