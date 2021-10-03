Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in September

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,655,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 7,994,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Minor International Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MNRIF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

