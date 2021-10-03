Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $7,161.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

