Minter Network Price Down 2.4% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $9,573.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00143182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017200 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,825,405,880 coins and its circulating supply is 4,620,196,313 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

